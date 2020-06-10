ICC to continue assessing contingency plans for 2020 T20 World Cup until next month

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday deferred a decision on the fate of the Men's World T20 and the Women's World Cup 2021 as it agreed to continue assessing the contingency plans for the two tournaments until July implying that the planning for the two tournaments will continue as scheduled.

The decision was made following a meeting of the ICC Board members over a conference call on Wednesday.

Since the last ICC board meeting in May, Australia have shown slow improvements in coronavirus situation in the country with the Australian Sports Minister eager to stage the tournament despite Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts admitting that the October-November window to of "very high risk".

ICC wants to assess and evaluate the changing conditions, working closely with authorities involved to look at how the tournaments can be hosted while maintaining the safety of all involved. The contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner, and host considerations ensuring that any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its members and the spectators.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision.”

