I know we will win the battle against coronavirus, says Kapil Dev

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev urged people to stay inside their homes as the country continues on its fight against COVID-19.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has urged countrymen to stay indoors during the lockdown which according to him has become the "lifeline for mankind" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kapil, during the lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people should stay at home as that is the least they can do to combat the disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus," Kapil told Sportstar.

He further said: "It can be taken in a positive way. Lockdown or Stay at Home. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home - your family. You have means of entertaining yourself - books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members."

Kapil, who is counted as one of the greatest of all-rounders to have played the game of cricket, has taken up various tasks at home to stay focused.

"I sweep the house, clean the garden. My little garden is now my golf course also. I am getting to spend so much time with my family. Something that I had missed in the last so many years," he said

"I give the cook a break and cook for everyone. I take turns to do the dishes. I had learnt all this while playing in England when Romi (his wife) would join me."

The 61-year-old said that the tough phase, which the people are going through, will make them more responsible. "People would remember the lessons in hygiene now. Hope they will learn to wash their hands, vow not to spin and urinate in public. We have to keep the surroundings clean."

"Wish we had learnt these lessons earlier but hope this generation will not make those mistakes. I was lucky I could pick lessons from my seniors in cricket and am thankful to them," he added.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain believes India will come out of the situation and win the battle against coronavirus by staying together.

"I always believe in being positive. In cricket you get out for zero after scoring a century in the preceding innings. You end up wicketless after having done your best in the previous spells."

"I have read and heard how the human race has fought and set examples when dealing with crisis. India's strength lies in our culture - looking after each other and caring for elders. We have to look to help the seniors. I know we will win this battle by staying together and strengthening the hands of our government and doctors by staying indoors."