He should focus on his own game: PCB CEO hits back at Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan hit back at veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for commenting on the board's decision on Sharjeel Khan's comeback and advised him to focus on the game.

Hafeez took a sly dig after the PCB suspended Sharjeel Khan's sentence following an "unconditional apology" in August 2019, paving way for a sooner-than-expected comeback.

Hafeez on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "Shouldn't we set Standards of Dignity & Pride Higher than any other "Extra Talent" to represent Pakistan Flag of Pakistan Just Asking."

Sharjeel had received a five-year ban from the PCB for his role in the PSL corruption scandal from 2017.

"My view is, he should focus on his own game, focus on the cricketing opinion he can give but don't give personal opinion about other players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wasim as saying.

"Current players should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or shouldn't have," he added.

Although Wasim is of the view that Hafeez has nothing to do with the board's decision but he is willing to personally speak with him.

"I will be personally speaking to Mohammad Hafeez about that and I don't think it's his place to be doing it. I don't think they have any space to do that and I don't think they should be doing that. That's my personal view," Wasim said.

