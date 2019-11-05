Virat Kohli: India's top man on and off the field

Image Source : GETTY File image of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was 100th in Forbes's list of world's highest-paid athletes for the year 2019 and is the only cricketer in the list.

Virat Kohli's stock has only risen over the years. As things stand, Kohli seems to be earning a fortune with every run he scores. Kohli's appeal much like that of Sachin Tendulkar in his days, has transcended outside of the sport and brands want to make the most of it. The reason behind Kohli's success can be attributed to his ease of doing things and complete professionalism.

As Kohli's hair gets white, the number of brands associated with him go in tandem. The way the Indian captain has managed his work-life balance is a modern cricketer's dream and something upcoming cricketers can learn from.

As proclaimed by Kohli himself, his life changed in 2013 when he stopped having heavy food and focussed on fitness. Few years later, he turned vegan and if you ask him, he will say it's the best decision he has ever taken.

And, it reflects in Kohli's fitness and physique.

Over the years along with Kohli's hold in Indian cricket, his growth in the world of advertisement's has also increased two-fold. He currently endorses over 17 top brands and the numbers are only growing with every passing day.

According to Forbes, the world's highest-paid cricketer's brand value is at $14.5 million (approximately Rs 105 crore), which is higher than that of football icon Lionel Messi, golf superstar Rory McIlroy and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

Kohli's partnership with Tissot came to an end last month but barring that even, Kohli is associated with top-tier brands like Google, New Era, Oakley, Audi, Puma, Uber, MRF Tyres and Manyavar. He is also the face of Yumm, Colgate, Hero MotoCorp, American Tourister, Philips India, Sun Pharma, Vicks India, Royal Challenge Alcohol, Remit 2, Blue Star and Valvoline.

Along with that, he also has his own brands and collabs in the form of One8 with Puma, MuvAcoustics along with a Hong Kong-based brand Zeeva and his own clothing line in the form of Wrong.

Brand Kohli is a thing that is here to stay and as the Indian captain surges on the field, his stock will continue to rise off it.