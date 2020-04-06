Indian team didn't shy away from taking risks: Gary Kirsten reveals difference in coaching India, South Africa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former team India coach Gary Kirsten talked about the difference in coaching the Indian and South African teams.

South Africa's Gary Kirsten coached India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011. The Indian team, led by MS Dhoni, defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kirsten, who was named the coach of Indian team in 2008, left the role after the World Cup final. He later joined South Africa for a similar role.

In an interview with national newspaper The Hindu, Kirsten reflected on the triumph in the premier tournament and also opened up on the key differences between coaching the two sides.

"South Africa believed "their way" to achieve success, especially in 50-over cricket, was fundamentally different from the Indian way," Kirsten said.

"I did not disagree with the argument, but always felt it was worth exploring new ideas and new ways of playing the game, as a collective.

"(The late) Bob Woolmer did this for us when I was playing for the Proteas in 1994 and a new, more flamboyant approach to 50-over cricket made a big difference to our results. I really enjoyed our willingness to take on risk and move away from too much match structure when I was with the Indian team. This can only be possible, however, with a safe and secure environment."

Talking about the win in the World Cup, Kirsten said that "a hugely talented group of cricketers with an inspirational captain (MS Dhoni), looking for a stable, secure and safe environment" made the Indian side special.

"We never panicked, regardless of how well or badly we played. The players believed in each other and we always knew someone would deliver for the team," Kirsten further added.