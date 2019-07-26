England's Jason Roy loses his shoe while trying to take on Mark Adair's bouncer | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLAND CRICKET England's explosive batsman Jason Roy lost his shoe while taking on a bouncer from Ireland's Mark Adair.

It has been a dramatic test match between England and Ireland so far. Only a little, with an exception of Ireland's win, will topple the first day of the game, when England were bowled out for 85.

Nevertheless, there were moments on the field which drew smiles from both sets of supporters.

During the second day of the game, Jason Roy and Jack Leach, who came in to bat at number 11 in the first innings, built a solid partnership to bring England back in the game. Leach is currently the highest scorer of the England innings so far, with 9 wickets down.

In the 38th over of the innings, Roy, who is an instinctually attacking batsman, attempted to take on Mark Adair. However, the bowler surprised him with a bouncer, forcing Roy to stop midway, and back off instead.

In the process, however, Roy lost his shoe. The batsman was left stunned for the moment, and failed to realize that he stepped out of the crease. It was only when the wicketkeeper, Gary Wilson attempted a direct hit, that Roy hurried to get back in the crease.

Watch the video here:

Plays with his heart on his sleeve and his sole on the wicket...



In-play clips:https://t.co/dGVFMkqZ90#EngvIre pic.twitter.com/KawVxFqgCM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2019

However, the departure of Jason Roy triggered yet another collapse for England, as they were reduced to 248/8, before Sam Curran shifted the gears to help England cross the 300-run mark. Before rain suspended the day's play, England were 303/9.