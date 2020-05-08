Difficult to get all 16 teams together: David Warner feels ICC unlikely to go ahead with WT20 in Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of David Warner

Australian opener David Warner says it is unlikely that the T20 World Cup will be staged in his country in October-November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All cricketing activity has come to a halt due to the health crisis and there are serious doubts over the future of T20 World Cup.

"The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together," said Warner in an Instagram live session with India's batting star Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is set to discuss the fate of hosting the World T20 with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 8. According to a report, the meeting will be a teleconference, where CA is likely to buy more time, although a definite conclusion about the tournament is expected at the end of the meeting.

"CA remains optimistic the 2020-21 men's and women's home summer - scheduled to begin with the men's T20 World Cup in October and November - will proceed, whether in empty stadia if social distancing restrictions remain in place or as relevant crowd guidelines allow," a release from the board in April said.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, in conversation with PTI on Friday, said that the fate of World T20 will decide the fate of IPL 2020, explaining that of the quadrennial tournament fails to take place, IPL can be a possibility.

"If the situation improves by that time (September-October), we also have think about T20 WC and Asia Cup and accordingly take a call. For a full-fledged IPL to happen, you have to have at least 45-50 days. Whether we get the window, it is still a question mark."

(with PTI inputs)

