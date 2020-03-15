David Warner, Aaron Finch question coronavirus measures taken by Australian government

Image Source : AP David Warner and Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and his opening partner David Warner on Sunday raised a question over the measures taken by the Australian government to reduce the effect of spreading of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday said that the country will impose 14-day self-isolation on all international passengers on their arrival from midnight onwards as a measure to restrict the spread of the virus. They have also banned cruise ships from foreign ports for the first 30 days. The steps have been taken after the country recorded 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

"Genuine question - how does the Government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating? #COVID19Aus," a journalist posted on Twitter. And it was to this tweet that the two cricketers responded.

"Have been wondering the same thing!!" Finch replied to the journalist. Warner replied saying, "Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place."

Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 15, 2020

Moreover, Australia ODI series against New Zealand was called off as well a day earlier. The first match of the series was however played in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the first ODI by 71 runs.