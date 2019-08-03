Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
The inclusion of Russell in the playing XI of Vancouver was a shocker to everyone as on Friday evening West Indies cricket board announced his replacement sighting to an injury.

New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2019 19:17 IST
Club Cricket over National team? Injured Russell features in GT20 match after being ruled out for India series

Andre Russell, who was ruled out for the first two T20I against India on August 2 played in Global T20 Canada match for Vancouver Knights on the same day.

The inclusion of Russell in the playing XI of Vancouver was a shocker to everyone as on Friday evening West Indies cricket board announced his replacement sighting to an injury.

Jason Mohammed was announced as Russell replacement for first two T20Is as Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite said: "He doesn't think he'd be doing justice to other people who could be here and are 100%."

And instead of taking rest, Russell played franchise cricket in Canada, where he got out on golden duck, but his team Vancouver Knights registered a 6-wicket win over Edmonton Royals.

In the same match, veteran Chris Gayle scored 94 runs in 44 balls as Vancouver chased down the target of 166 in just 16.3 overs.

Twitter also had a field day when they saw Russell in the playing XI of  Global T20 Canada match.

Earlier, Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second matches to be played in the US subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series. 

The all-rounder experienced some discomfort while playing in the GT20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the upcoming series.

