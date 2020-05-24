'Bored of shadow batting': David Warner wants return to competitive cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a video posted on his social media profile, David Warner said that he is 'bored' of shadow batting and wants to 'start again'.

Australia's opener David Warner has been significantly active on his social media profiles. The player has been posting a series of TikTok videos over the past few weeks, entertaining the fans and his teammates alike.

On Sunday, he posted another video but this time, the destructive southpaw posted a message saying that he is bored of shadow batting and wants to return to competitive cricket.

"Ok, I am over it now, when can we start again please. Bored of shadow batting in the backyard!!" Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of him shadow practising with the Australia limited overs jersey on.

The international cricket action is currently at standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the ICC released a series of guidelines for the resumption of international cricket, recommending a number of restrictions owing to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Pat Cummins talked about the series against India, which is scheduled to take place later this year. In their last tour Down Under, Virat Kohli's men clinched the series 2-1 and Cummins insisted that Australia will be 'ready' for India this time.

""I think we'll be ready for them this time," Cummins told cricket.com.au

Australia were without the services of Steve Smith and Warner in the last series as both were serving their respective bans for their involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy. The duo would, in all likelihood, be part of the series against India, thus providing strength to the batting unit of Australia.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage