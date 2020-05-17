BCCI to wait for travel relaxations before organising skill-based training camp for contracted players

Image Source : BCCI Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on Sunday evening hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed across the country during the fourth stage of the coronavirus lockdown in the country. BCCI said that they would wait for the travel relaxations before organising any skill-based outdoor camp for the centrally contracted players.

Earlier in the evening, MHA's guidelines followed after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed the Centre and state governments to continue the coronavirus lockdown measures until May 31.

While the government had continued with the prohibition of commercial flights, metro services, educational institutions across the nation, it has put forth a few relaxations, one of which includes the opening of sports stadiums and sports complexes. However, the MHA has made it clear that spectators won't be allowed.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators will not be allowed," read the statement released by MHA.

Talking note of the guidelines, BCCI released its own statement wherin they mentioned that they are willing to wait before organising any national camp for the contracted players, reiterating that safety of the players are their primary objective.

The BCCI in the release said: "Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves."

India has been in a state of lockdown since March 24 which has resulted in halting of all sports events including the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. BCCI had earlier last month suspended the season indefinitely until further notice.

