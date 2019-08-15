Ashes | 2nd Test: Australia close on 30/1 after bundling out England for 258 on Day 2

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia bowled out England for 258 on Day 2

Australia's fast start to the second Ashes Test was slowed by Jonny Bairstow's half-century that pushed England to 258 all out and the latest cheap dismissal of David Warner early in the reply at Lord's on Thursday. (Match Scorecard)

The Australians were 30/1 at stumps on an intriguing and action-packed day two that helped to make up for the washout on the opening day of the Test.

With England stuttering at 138/6 after being put in to bat, Bairstow put on 72 for the seventh wicket with Chris Woakes (32) before overseeing more valuable runs from the tail which nudged the team to a respectable total.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed for 52, giving Nathan Lyon a third wicket of the innings to move the spinner to 355 in Tests — tying paceman Dennis Lillee in third place on Australia's all-time list. Quicks Josh Hazlewood (3-58) and Pat Cummins (3-61) also took three wickets apiece.

Opener Rory Burns was England's top scorer with 53, following up his century in the first Test won by Australia by 251 runs at Edgbaston.

It left Australia with an hour to get through and Warner (3) again fell quickly, removed by England fast bowler Stuart Broad for the third time this series. The left-handed opener, who was clean-bowled, managed only 2 and 8 in the first Test.

Fellow opener Cameron Bancroft survived and was unbeaten on 5 off 35 balls, and was in the middle with Usman Khawaja (18), with Australia trailing by 228 runs.