He has a lot of cricket left in him: Ambati Rayudu puts a bet in Suresh Raina's India comeback

Image Source : IPL Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina during IPL 2019 match against RCB

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu on Sunday put his bet on veteran batsman Suresh Raina's return to the Indin cricket team, saying that the CSK superstar still has a lot of cricket left in him.

Rayudu, during an Instagram Live session with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, said that Raina looked in great shape ahead of the 13th season of the cash-rich league and that it was unfortunate for the 2020 edition to be postponed. Rising coronavirus concern urged BCCI to indefinitely postpone IPL 2020 until further notice.

Rayudu further added that the veteran batsman did not get enough opportunity at the top of the batting lineup.

"He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India," he said.

He also added that he knew Raina since he was 16 and hence the experience of training with the World Cup winner for IPL 2020 was nostalgic.

Raina last played for India in their 2018 tour of England in the ODI and T20I series when the team management was still in search for their No.4 batsman. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old failed to score big runs and was eventually dropped from the next series.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage