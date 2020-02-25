Image Source : GETTY/AP After 'Soo-chin', Michael Vaughan can't wait for Donald Trump to pronounce 'Fakhar Zaman'

US President Donald Trump, who is on his maiden India visit, was trolled by International Cricket Council and many cricketers across the globe for his incorrect pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli's name.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the best in the world", Trump said in praise of the star Indian cricketers during his speech at Motera Stadium. However, the names sounded more like - Soochin Tendulkar and Vurat Kolee.

After the incident, ICC took to Twitter to troll the US President. Kevin Pieterson, James Anderson and Jimmy Neesham joined the bandwagon of trollers at Trump's faux pas.

The latest addition in the list is the former England captain Michael Vaughan, who took a sly dig on Trump and wants him to pronounce Fakhar Zaman.

Vaughan wrote: "Can’t wait for @realDonaldTrump to visit Pakistan & see how he pronounces Fakhar Zaman ..!!!"

Trump's speech was filled with references such as DDLJ, Sholay, and then cricket, the video of his mispronunciations went viral all over the internet.

Trump, who is in the country along with his wife Melanie, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will leave for the US on Tuesday night.