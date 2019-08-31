Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari slams maiden Test century against West Indies in Jamaica

2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari slams maiden Test century against West Indies in Jamaica

Earlier, Vihari missed his well deserved century in the second innings of the first Test but in Jamaica, the 25-year-old didn't make any mistake and breach the triple-digit mark.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2019 23:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP IMAGE

2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari slams maiden Test century against West Indies in Jamaica

The 25-year-old Hanuma Vihari showed resilience and hit his maiden Test century against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Vihari faced 200 balls to reach his maiden Test century in his sixth Test match of career.

Earlier, Vihari missed his well deserved century in the second innings of the first Test but in Jamaica, the 25-year-old didn't make any mistake and breach the triple-digit mark.

Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 42, Vihari stuck to his task and held one end together to go into his ton after Lunch on Day 2. 

Vihari slammed 15 fours to score his maiden Test ton. He has also scored two half-centuries in his Test career.

Vihari started Day 2 with Rishabh Pant from 264/5, but the wicket-keeper batsman became the victim of Windies skipper Jason Holder on the very first ball of the day.

Thereafter, overnight batsman Vihari and the new man in Ravindra Jadeja played according to the situation to nullify any threat from the West Indies bowlers.

Vihari, who resumed his knock at 42, notched up his fifty in 96 balls with the help of an inside-edge boundary off Holder in the 97th over of the innings.

Jadeja did all the hard work but gave away his wicket when it mattered. He played a patient knock of 16 off 69 balls but just when it was time to carry on, he top-edged a Rahkeem Cornwall (2/97) delivery to Darren Bravo at mid-on while going for a big slog. 

Vihari and Jadeja shared 38 runs off exactly 10 overs for the seventh wicket. 

After Jadeja's departure, Vihari started building the partnership with lanky tail-ender Ishant Sharma.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShakib Al Hasan blames captain Mashrafe Mortaza for poor World Cup campaign Next Story  