Image Source : AP IMAGE 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari slams maiden Test century against West Indies in Jamaica

The 25-year-old Hanuma Vihari showed resilience and hit his maiden Test century against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Vihari faced 200 balls to reach his maiden Test century in his sixth Test match of career.

Earlier, Vihari missed his well deserved century in the second innings of the first Test but in Jamaica, the 25-year-old didn't make any mistake and breach the triple-digit mark.

Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 42, Vihari stuck to his task and held one end together to go into his ton after Lunch on Day 2.

Vihari slammed 15 fours to score his maiden Test ton. He has also scored two half-centuries in his Test career.

Vihari started Day 2 with Rishabh Pant from 264/5, but the wicket-keeper batsman became the victim of Windies skipper Jason Holder on the very first ball of the day.

Thereafter, overnight batsman Vihari and the new man in Ravindra Jadeja played according to the situation to nullify any threat from the West Indies bowlers.

Vihari, who resumed his knock at 42, notched up his fifty in 96 balls with the help of an inside-edge boundary off Holder in the 97th over of the innings.

Jadeja did all the hard work but gave away his wicket when it mattered. He played a patient knock of 16 off 69 balls but just when it was time to carry on, he top-edged a Rahkeem Cornwall (2/97) delivery to Darren Bravo at mid-on while going for a big slog.

Vihari and Jadeja shared 38 runs off exactly 10 overs for the seventh wicket.

After Jadeja's departure, Vihari started building the partnership with lanky tail-ender Ishant Sharma.