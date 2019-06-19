2019 World Cup: Would be awesome playing against AB de Villiers, says Trent Boult

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Would be awesome playing against AB de Villiers, says Trent Boult

Amid all the controversy regarding AB de Villiers wanting to feature in the ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said that it would have been 'awesome' to play against him.

"I really enjoy bowling to the likes of the ABs, Chris Gayles, the Virat Kohlis. I'm sure every bowler does. They grow up wanting to play this game for a reason, and that's to challenge yourself against the best players in the world. In my opinion, AB is still one of those players. It would be awesome to be playing against him," Sport24.ca.za quoted Boult as saying.

Soon after De Villiers expressed his desire to play in the premier tournament, his offer was rejected. Even skipper Faf du Plessis opined over the issue saying that De Villiers' offer came in too late to consider.

Boult comments came ahead of his side's World Cup clash against South Africa. The Proteas have been on a dismal run in the tournament as they have only managed to win one match whereas, New Zealand, on the other side, have defeated all the team they have played against and are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

Although Boult denied putting out his opinions on South Africa's cricket, he admitted that it would have been great to see De Villiers in the tournament.

"I don't have too many opinions on South Africa's cricket...to do what they do and play who they want to play, but it would have been great to see him here," he said.

New Zealand will compete against South Africa on June 19.

(With inputs from ANI)