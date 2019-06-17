2019 World Cup: India are better than Pakistan, admits Sarfaraz Ahmed after 89-run loss

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP The Pakistan skipper also justified the decision to bowl, stating that there was moisture on the pitch, which prompted his choice to field first.

Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen as India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in a much-hyped World Cup match, which eventually turned to be a lop-sided affair.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, in his post-match conference, admitted that India are a better team than Pakistan at the moment.

"It’s a pressure game. India handled the pressure good. In the nineties, Pakistan had an upper hand. At the moment, India’s team is better," Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

The Pakistan skipper also justified his decision to bowl first. Many experts, including former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, advised Sarfaraz to bat first.

"We won a good toss. I think we didn’t capitalize on it. When we saw the pitch, there was moisture on it.

"It’s disappointing. We were going really well, especially if you talk about our batting. We lost the first wicket, and Fakhar and Imam batted really well. Our plan was to stay on the wicket and try to score four, six, seven runs per over," said Sarfaraz.

The Pakistan captain, however, shielded the senior players from criticism, stating that it was a collective responsibility.

"It’s not just about the senior players. The whole team is not performing well in all three departments. If you see today’s game, Babar and Fakhar gave a good start but we lost so many wickets," said the captain.

Sarfaraz, however, was upbeat about Pakistan's chances, stating that the side can still bounce back.

"Today's game was not good for us. But I'm very hopeful that our team can bounce back in the remaining four games," said Sarfaraz.

Pakistan have dropped to 9th position in the World Cup points tally. India, meanwhile, go up to 3rd with seven points. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side now faces a tricky road towards the semifinal qualification, as Pakistan will have to win all of their remaining games to stand a chance for progression.