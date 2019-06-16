Image Source : AP 2019 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Manchester weather forecast and Probable Playing XI of India vs Pakistan

The most anticipated match of 2019 World Cup -- India vs Pakistan is all set to take place in Manchester on Sunday. The rivalry between the two countries is an open book to every cricket lover as whenever the Men in Blue and Green Army face each other, the fans from both the countries are glued in front of their TV sets. Team India is currently on an undefeated 6-match streak against Pakistan in World Cup clashes.

However, The only thing that is giving sleepless nights to every cricket lover is the bad weather in Manchester.



From the past three days, rain is constantly playing with everyone's mind at Old Trafford and we might see a washout or a curtailed game -- which nobody wants. Right now the current weather report suggests that the conditions will be overcast throughout the day, with patches of showers predicted during noon (between 12-1 PM), and in the evening.

Manchester weather prediction from morning to evening

Manchester weather prediction from evening to night

While looking at the team combination, the Indian team might go with Mohammad Shami in place of Kuldeep Yadav in the overcast condition at Manchester, while Vijay Shankar might come in for injured Shikhar Dhawan.

On the other side, Pakistan are expected to bring back Harris Sohail and Shadab Khan in their Playing XI for the big clash. The Green Gang will look to work on their fielding department as they had a sloppy show against Australia in their last match at World Cup.

What to expect:

Team India will enter the match as the favorites but the 2017 Champions Trophy loss is still haunting them as the unpredictable Pakistan team can pull off another miracle against the Virat Kohli side. Fast bowlers will play a key role for both the teams as India have probably the best bowler in world cricket right now with Jasptit Bumrah on the other side Pakistan's Mohammad Amir can riot on his own in overcast conditions.

Probable Playing XI of both India and Pakistan:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (WK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Shoaib Malik, Harris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir