2019 World Cup, 1st Semi-final: Is that a bird? Is that a plane? No, it's Ravindra Jadeja

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first semifinal of the 2019 World Cup between India and New Zealand resumed on the reserve day, and Ravindra Jadeja starred with his heroics on the field.

After his economical bowling figures of 1/30 in 10 overs, Ravindra Jadeja, who has been making brilliant contributions on the field for India all throughout the World Cup, was at his best when the play resumed on the reserve day.

Jadeja has hit the stumps from inside the ring on a number of occasions, but in the 47th over of the game, he ran Ross Taylor out from deep square leg with a direct hit. As always, Jadeja was quick with his chase as he picked up the ball and hit the stumps at the striker's end to dismiss Taylor, who had been playing a gritty knock.

In the very next over, Jadeja took a significantly difficult catch, but not by his standards, to remove Tom Latham. The batsman pulled the ball towards the mid-wicket where the all-rounder was placed perfectly. The ball seemed a bit too high for Jadeja, but he took a big leap to dismiss Latham.

Earlier, Jadeja took a wicket and gave only 30 runs to restrict and further pressurize the Kiwi batsmen. The lack of runs conceded by the all-rounder forced the other batsmen, including skipper, Kane Williamson to go for big hits and eventually throw his wicket away.

Jadeja played his first game of the 2019 World Cup in India's final group-stage match against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the game, he also stirred controversy after he lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar over his criticism of the player. The commentator called him a 'bits and pieces' player after the loss to England.

New Zealand scored 239/8 in 50 overs, with Taylor top-scoring for the side (73). Bhuvneshwar Kumar shined with the ball, taking three wickets. Bumrah, Chahal, Jadeja and Pandya took a wicket each.