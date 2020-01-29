Soda springs: Bubbled Carbon Dioxide with 200 times more concentration discovered in Philippines ocean

Image Source : UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Bubbling Carbon Dioxide

A Texas University professor Bayani Cardenas, has accidentally discovered vents emitting carbon dioxide in bubble form on the seafloor of an ocean in the Philippines Verde Island Passage. What's interesting about these vents, also known as 'soda springs', is the concentration of the presence of CO2 being almost 200 times higher compared to its concentration in the atmosphere.

Scientist was researching effect of groundwater in ocean

Bayani Cardenas was researching the effect of groundwater near ocean bed when he accidentally discovered these bubbling emissions of Carbon Dioxide.

Carbon Dioxide concentration 95,000 pph near soda springs

Scientists have found that the concentration of carbon dioxide is 95,000 parts per million near the hot springs, which is almost 200 times higher than the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere.

How can this discovery help

Discovery may help study behaviour on coral reefs, and how they are flourishing when acidic presence in the water is comparatively more due to the release of Carbon Dioxide bubbles.

ALSO READ: Early Earth's atmosphere was rich in carbon dioxide: Study

ALSO READ: After record 11 months in Space, NASA astronaut can't wait to dig into salsa and chips