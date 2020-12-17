Image Source : PTI PSLV-C50 Mission: ISRO to launch communication satellite CMS-01 today

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch communication satellite CMS-01 on board the launch vehicle PSLV-C50. A 25-hour countdown for the launch began yesterday afternoon at 14:41 hours, ISRO said.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15:41 hours today from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota 'subject to weather conditions', ISRO said.

"PSLV-CMS-01 Mission: Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50/CMS01 mission commenced on Wednesday at 1441hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Sriharikota," ISRO said.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and today's launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's launch would be the last launch of 2020 for ISRO.