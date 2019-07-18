Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
ISRO announces fresh date of Chandrayaan-2 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ) has annouced the new launch date of its second Moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2. The rocket will be launched on July 22 at 2:43 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2019 11:43 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced fresh date of Chandrayaan-2 launch. The rocket will now lift-off at 2:43 pm on July 22. 

 

The initial launch of Chandrayaan-2 was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019. The ISRO had then announced that the launch will be rescheduled.

Technical snag in GSLV MK-3 rocket occurred just an hour before the launch on July 15. The launch was scheduled at 2:51 am. The launch was then temporarily called off.

