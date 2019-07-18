Image Source : FILE PHOTO ISRO announces fresh date of Chandrayaan-2 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced fresh date of Chandrayaan-2 launch. The rocket will now lift-off at 2:43 pm on July 22.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO): Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/zy62eISQQA — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

The initial launch of Chandrayaan-2 was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019. The ISRO had then announced that the launch will be rescheduled.

Technical snag in GSLV MK-3 rocket occurred just an hour before the launch on July 15. The launch was scheduled at 2:51 am. The launch was then temporarily called off.

