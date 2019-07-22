How and where to watch ISRO's second launch attempt for Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to lift off at 2.43 pm on Monday.

According to ISRO, fueling of the second stage/engine with unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and nitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) has been completed.

The GSLV-Mk III rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was originally scheduled for flight at 2.51 a.m. on July 15. However, the flight was postponed after a technical snag was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.

The ISRO later rectified the fault in its 44-metre Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). Weighing about 640-tonne, the GSLV-Mk III rocket is nicknamed 'Bahubali' after the hero of a successful film of the same name.

How to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch live

For the launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO had opened registration to witness the launch from the viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

That has, however, been closed now.

One can still watch the live-streaming of India's second lunar mission.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch live

ISRO will live stream the event on its Twitter and Facebook pages. Doordarshan will also stream the event live on its YouTube channel.

When is the Chandrayaan-2 launch happening?

India's ambitious Rs 1,000-crore moon mission is set to be launched at 2.43 pm on Monday. The mission will be launched on board the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

The Chandrayaan-2 integrated module is expected to make a landing on September 6.

