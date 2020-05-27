Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming, NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch: Watch Live coverage of historic mission

The clock is ticking towards the launch of a new era in human spaceflight. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, as popularly referred to, will launch SpaceX Demo-2 mission at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. American astronauts will once again launch on American spacecraft to the International Space Station. There are many ways to watch NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch on TV, cable news, or live streaming of the event online. NASA will stream the launch live across social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch: When is the launch

Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley is targeted for 4.33 pm EDT (02.03 am IST). According to NASA, the Demo-2 mission will serve as an end-to-end flight test to validate the SpaceX crew transportation system, from launch to docking to splashdown. It is the final flight test for the system to be certified for regular crew flights to the station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch: Live Coverage on TV

Discovery and Science Channel will carry simulcast coverage. "Space Launch Live: America returns to space" will be broadcast from 11 am to 2 pm PT (11:30 pm to 2:30 am IST) and 2 pm to 5 pm ET (2:30 am to 5:30 am IST) on both Discovery and Science Channel. National Geographic is joining with ABC News Live for "Launch America: Mission to Space Live," two hour live coverage that will air on the National Geographic TV channel from noon to 2 pm PT (2:30 am IST) and from 3-5 pm ET (12:30 am to 2:30 am IST).

NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch: Live Streaming coverage

NASA TV channel will be live streaming the event on YouTube. It will carry coverage of events leading up to the launch, the launch and docking at the International Space Station, which is scheduled for 8.29 AM PT (8:59 pm IST) on Thursday, May 28. Meanwhile, the SpaceX website will also stream the launch live.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage