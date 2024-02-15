Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. Elon Musk announces SpaceX's relocation of incorporation from Delaware to Texas

Elon Musk announces SpaceX's relocation of incorporation from Delaware to Texas

Earlier this month (February), the billionaire announced that Tesla would move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to change its legal home from the US state of Delaware to Texas.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 San Fransisco Updated on: February 15, 2024 16:51 IST
Elon Musk
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said that SpaceX, his aerospace company has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas! If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible."

Earlier this month (February), the billionaire announced that Tesla would move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to change its legal home from the US state of Delaware to Texas.

This came after a judge in Delaware ruled that Musk's $56 billion pay package is unfair and the Tesla board will need to come up with a new pay proposal.

After the ruling, the tech billionaire posted on social media: "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.”

He later launched a poll on X, asking if Tesla should change its state of incorporation to Texas.

The poll received over 1.1 million votes, with more than 87 per cent supporting the reform.

"The public vote is unequivocally in favour of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer the state of incorporation to Texas," Musk posted.

Musk’s brain-chip implant company Neuralink has also changed its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada.

Related Stories
Elon Musk's X platform gets approval for money transfers: What it means?

Elon Musk's X platform gets approval for money transfers: What it means?

X rolls out audio and video calls for premium Android users: All details here

X rolls out audio and video calls for premium Android users: All details here

Elon Musk fixes sensitive media bug from X | All you need to know

Elon Musk fixes sensitive media bug from X | All you need to know

India not having permanent seat on UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

India not having permanent seat on UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X introduces secure login with

Elon Musk's X introduces secure login with "Passkeys" for iOS users | How it works?

Elon Musk's X to hire 100 employees for content moderation

Elon Musk's X to hire 100 employees for content moderation

Elon Musk is no longer world's richest man, Bernard Arnault replaces Tesla CEO I Know all about him

Elon Musk is no longer world's richest man, Bernard Arnault replaces Tesla CEO I Know all about him

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time | Details here

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time | Details here

Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Elon Musk's Neuralink transfers incorporation to Nevada

Elon Musk's Neuralink transfers incorporation to Nevada

Elon Musk's X introduces profile ad placement feature for advertisers: How it works

Elon Musk's X introduces profile ad placement feature for advertisers: How it works

Meanwhile, SpaceX will send some 100 Starlink satellites to an early retirement after a flaw was identified.

The Starlink team identified a common issue in this subset of first-generation communication satellites that could “increase the probability of failure.”

The satellites will follow a safe, circular, and controlled lowering operation that should take approximately six months for most of the vehicles. SpaceX has, to date, initiated controlled deorbits on 406 satellites out of the nearly 6,000 Starlink satellites launched.

ALSO READ: HP launches Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Price, features and more

ALSO READ: Honor X9b launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement