Honor X9b launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Follow us on Image Source : VISHAL UPADHYAY Honor x9b

Honor has finally launched its much-anticipated smartphone- X9b in the Indian market. The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a 108-megapixel camera, the key highlighting feature from the company. The latest addition to the X-series lineup promises a premium experience to the users.

Image Source : HONOR X9BHonor x9b launch event

Price and availability

The new Honor X9b is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will be available in two colour variants- Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange.

The handset can be bought from February 16 at noon, with sales on Amazon and at around 1,800 retail outlets across the country. Furthermore, customers can enjoy a Rs. 3,000 discount when purchasing the smartphone using ICICI Bank cards.

Image Source : VISHAL UPADHYAYHonor X9b

Features of Honor X9b

The Honor X9b comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display. It is equipped with Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop display technology, where the device is designed to absorb drop impacts. The handset runs on Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2, and the device is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the handset has a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In the front, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Image Source : VISHAL UPADHYAYHonor x9b

The device comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and on the connectivity front, the device features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired charging support. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for Biometric authentication.

Image Source : VISHAL UPADHYAYHonor x9b, smartphone, and earbuds

Along with the smartphone, the company further unleashed the Honor CHOICE earbuds X5 which is priced at Rs 1,999 and the Honor CHOICE Watch which is priced at Rs 6,499 with an introductory discount of Rs 500, which brings the price down to Rs. 5,999.

ALSO READ: Mozilla lays off 60 employees, and here is the reason