HP launches Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Price, features and more

The new Envy Move PC by HP comes with a 23.8-inch QHD touch display and is designed to be portable for at-home learning, entertainment, video calls and work. It is thin and light, weighing 4.1 kilograms.

HP Envy MOve
Image Source : HP HP Envy Move

HP, a PC and printer major has unveiled the all-in-one (AIO) moveable PC named the 'Envy Move' in the Indian market. The new laptop has been majorly designed for flexibility in work and entertainment. The HP Envy Move AIO will be sold at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 via online and offline mode. The new premium PC comes with a 23.8-inch QHD touch display and it is designed to be portable for at-home learning, entertainment, video calls and work. It is thin and light and weighs 4.1 kilograms.

The new Envy AIO comes with a keyboard pocket in the back to easily store a wireless keyboard when on the move. It is equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics.

"The Envy Move AIO is meant to adapt to a user’s every need, including at-home entertainment. It comes with an IMAX-enhanced display, ensuring consumers an immersive experience of IMAX-quality visuals, audio and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD camera and HP Enhance Lighting help keep users in the spotlight," HP stated.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new PC makes video calls a family experience with an HP Wide Vision 5MP camera, ensuring nobody is left out. It comes with a range of built-in security features for consumers in the hybrid lifestyle era. The camera comes with a manual privacy shutter.

Additionally, enhanced privacy controls include the Walk Away Lock, which automatically turns the screen off as users leave.

Inputs from IANS

