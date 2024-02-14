Do not dial this code or you'll lose all your money: Scam alert!

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Do not dial this code or you'll lose all your money

The widespread use of the internet and smartphones has revolutionized our lives, making many tasks easier and more convenient. Banking, which users required hours of effort earlier can now be completed in just a few minutes- with the help of the internet and smartphone. However, along with the benefits of mobile and internet usage, there has been a significant increase in scams and frauds, which can steal your data, and your bank account- resulting in financial losses, if you are careless while using the internet.

Government advisories and scam alerts

Scammers have been continually working on new methods to cheat unsuspecting individuals. Consequently, government agencies are regularly issuing advisories to alert users about the potential risks.

Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a warning regarding a secret code that scammers are using to exploit to deceive people and cause financial harm.

Warning raised against the Secret Code: *401#**

The DoT advisory further highlighted the dangers which are associated with dialing the secret code: *401#

For a while, scammers have been leveraging this code to defraud individuals. Users have been cautioned against the use of this code on their phones- especially when it prompts ‘unknown callers’.

How are scammers using the number to rob smartphone users?

Scammers are typically initiating a call, pretending to be customer care representatives of telecom service providers. They will inform the victim about a purported fault in their SIM card and will be threatening to deactivate their number within a few hours. The scammers provide a code, often *401#, along with a specific mobile number to the users to cure the concern, which actually will rob their details.

What are the consequences of dialling the code *401#**

If you dial the provided code, call forwarding will be activated without restrictions, which will divert all incoming calls to the scammers. This breach of privacy will not only compromise your data but will also expose individuals to potential misuse by fraudsters.

Advisory: Exercise caution and vigilance

It is essential to be cautious and avoid dialing the code: *401# or any similar code provided by the unknown callers. The DoT further emphasizes that no legitimate service provider requests users to dial any code or *401#.

By remaining vigilant and informed, individuals can safeguard themselves against falling victim to such call-forwarding cyber fraud schemes.

