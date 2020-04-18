Coronavirus Vaccine: Oxford University to begin human trials from next week

Image Source : AP A medical worker extracts a flu vaccine as an elderly woman waits to be vaccinated at the Ministry of Health in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Coronavirus has gripped the world as almost every nation is fighting the disease that has hit hard on the economic front as well. As positive cases continue to surge across countries, scientists at Oxford University are likely to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for coronavirus. The trials are expected to begin next week.

Scientists at the university have said that jab could be ready for an emergency roll-out after significant progress was made in the early development stage. However, researchers have also said that it may take up to 18 months to finally develop a jab to be used by people across the world. Across the world, research on almost 70 vaccines is taking place to find the cure for coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Over 500 volunteers to take part in human trials for coronavirus vaccine

For human trials, close to 500 volunteers of age group between 18-55 will take part to test the vaccine. "We are going into human trials next week. We have tested the vaccine in several different animal species," said Professor Adrian Hill, lead researcher.

UK sets up new vaccine taskforce as COVID-19 death toll hits 14,576

Meanwhile, UK has set up a task force to urgently find a coronavirus vaccine and prepare the industry to manufacture it at scale once it is developed. Addressing the daily Downing Street briefing, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said that a new Vaccine Taskforce, led by the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, is a collaboration between business and industry and academia. It is aimed at coordinating efforts to discover a vaccine, funnel resources and support to industry and research institutions and review regulations to remove any blocks in scaling it up, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Govt issues important information on Hydroxychloroquine, warns against use without prescription

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 14,000-mark; death toll at 480. Check state-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage