Govt issues important information on Hydroxychloroquine, warns against use without prescription

Ministry of Health has issued an advisory on the use of Hydroxychloroquine for the general public.

As India deals though coronavirus outbreak and fight hard to contain the spread of virus despite country's huge population, people are also resorting to self-medication that is not advisable for curing such a deadly disease. Amid this, the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory on the use of Hydroxychloroquine for the general public. The ministry has said that it is a prescription medicine and its sale is totally prohibited without a valid prescription by a doctor. The health ministry has also said issued information for the general public on the availability and use of other necessary medicines for coronavirus disease in India asking people not to consume any medicine without a prescription

#IndiaFightsCorona:



Information for General Public on the availability and use of necessary medicines for #Coronavirus Disease in India. Do not consume any medicine without prescription. #CoronaOutbreak #SwasthaBharat #HealthForAll #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/DBbnKvbSvs — Ministry of Health 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 17, 2020

The use of Hydroxychloroquine as a possible medicine for coronavirus was first invoked by US President Donald Trump, however, not everyone was benefited after using the drug while many faced other side-effects, therefore, it is highly recommended for people not to consume the medicine without consulting or being prescribed by a doctor.

What is Hydroxychloroquine?

The drug can help tame an overactive immune system. It’s been used since the 1940s to prevent and treat malaria and to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It’s sold in generic form and under the brand name Plaquenil in the United States. Doctors also can prescribe it “off label” for other purposes, as many are doing now for COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Hydroxychloroquine -- Malaria drug and coronavirus treatment. All you need to know

ALSO READ | Coronavirus death toll crosses 150,000, cases upwards of 2.25 million

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage