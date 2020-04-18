Coronavirus death toll crosses 150,000, cases upwards of 2.25 million

Image Source : AP Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated to maintain social distancing participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. All schools in Thailand were closed earlier than the scheduled school break due to the COVID-19 outbreak but about 200 novice monks remain in the monastic school due to travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in provinces in Thailand.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 150,000-mark while the number of cases has notched up to 2,250,450. In the last 24 hours, there have been 86,497 cases and 8,672 deaths reported from across the globe. As many as 571,573 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

USA Surpasses 700,000 Cases

The United States of America is by far the worst impacted country by COVID-19. As per the latest figures, USA has 709,735 cases of coronavirus which is far more than any other country. To put it in context, Spain has the next highest tally of cases with 190,839. The death toll in USA is closing in on 40,000 while 60,000 people in the country have recovered from the illness.

Spain Becomes 3rd Country to surpass 20,000 deaths

Spain has become the third country to surpass 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths. The current death toll in Spain stands at 20,002 with 687 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cases in Spain stands at 190,839. The other two countries to cross 20,000-mark are USA and Italy.

10 Worst Impacted Countries

