Coronavirus cases in India cross 14,000-mark; death toll at 480. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Municipal workers disinfect an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 14,378 including 480 deaths while 1,992 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Saturday. Till Friday, the confirmed coronavirus cases were at 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients had recovered from the deadly disease. India is in the second phase of an extended lockdown period of 19 days that will end on May 3. The lockdown was extended by PM Modi on April 14 in his televised address to the nation when he said that it has proved as an effective way to contain the spread adding if had not been imposed then coronavirus cases in the country had been in lakhs, a situation that would have proved disastrous for the nation.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan are some of the states which have been badly hit by the coronavirus. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 42, while the number of coronavirus containment zones here were increased to 68.

Not just health but more than that, coronavirus has impacted nations monetarily. In order to deal with this menace, countries have taken fiscal measures and central banks together injected a whopping USD 14 trillion as part of their efforts to mitigate the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 572 36 14 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 35 5 1 Bihar 83 37 2 Chandigarh 21 9 0 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 Delhi 1707 72 42 Goa 7 6 0 Gujarat 1099 86 41 Haryana 225 43 3 Himachal Pradesh 36 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 328 42 5 Jharkhand 33 0 2 Karnataka 359 89 13 Kerala 396 255 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1310 69 69 Maharashtra 3323 331 201 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 9 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland# 0 0 0 Odisha 60 19 1 Puducherry 7 1 0 Punjab 202 27 13 Rajasthan 1229 183 11 Tamil Nadu 1323 283 15 Telengana 766 186 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 40 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 849 82 14 West Bengal 287 55 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 14378* 1992 480

