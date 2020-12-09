'Aliens exist and Donald Trump knows about it': Former Israeli space chief's sensational claims

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/INDIA TV Former Israeli space chief's sensational claims aliens exist and Donald Trump knows about it.

Israel's former space security chief Haim Eshed made an unprecedented claim that aliens exist and that US President Donald Trump knows about it. According to Haim, aliens are keeping their existence a secret as humanity is not ready for them.

The 87-year-old had headed Israel's space security programme for nearly three decades.

According to Haim, there is an agreement between the US government and the aliens as they wish to research and understand "the fabric of the universe".

"This cooperation apparently includes a secret underground base on Mars," he was quoted as saying in media reports.

"Donald Trump stopped short of revealing their existence because the Galactic Federation insisted humanity is not ready yet," he said. "The aliens insisted humans need to "evolve and reach a stage where we will... understand what space and spaceships are".

Haim said that if he had come up with what he is saying now five years ago, he would have been hospitalised.

This is not the first time when Haim has made such a claim. He had made similar claims in his book - The Universe Beyond the Horizon.

Earlier, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go space, had claimed that aliens exist and it was possible they were already on Earth.

Notably, several space agencies including NASA have not completely dismissed the possibility of life beyond earth. NASA and other space agencies have even launched several space missions to search for life beyond Earth.

According to several studies, Mars is the most habitable planet after Earth in the solar system. The Red Planet's soil contains water and also it is not too cold or too hot. It has enough sunlight too.