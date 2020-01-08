Aliens living with us on Earth?

Image Source : AP Representational image

A British astronaut has claimed that aliens exist and it was possible they were already on Earth. Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go space, said: "Aliens exist, there are no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life."

"Although they may not be made up of carbon or nitrogen like humans, it is possible they are here right now and we simply cannot see them," Sharman was quoted as saying by the Observer.

Sharman was the first of seven Britons to enter space. She spent eight days as researcher on the space mission when she was 27.

A former Pentagon official who led a secret government program to research potential UFOs, revealed in 2017, had said he believes there is evidence of alien life reaching Earth.

Many believe aliens have already visited us. Backing their claims, witnesses have presented snapshots of flying saucers and debris from crash landings.