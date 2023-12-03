Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Vasundhara Raje on Rajasthan election win: 'This is the victory of guarantee given by PM Modi'

Vasundhara Raje on Rajasthan election win: 'This is the victory of guarantee given by PM Modi'

A two-time former chief minister, Raje contested the polls from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district and defeated Congress candidate Ramlal Chouhan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Jaipur Updated on: December 03, 2023 15:45 IST
Vasundhara Raje with PM Modi
Image Source : PTI Vasundhara Raje with PM Modi

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and development for party's victory. Vasundhara Raje also defeated Congress candidate Ramlal Chouhan by 53,193 votes in Jhalrapatan. 

On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers."

A two-time former chief minister, Raje contested the polls from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district. Polling for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday. The election to the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.

 

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Vasundhara News

Latest News

X