Vasundhara Raje on Rajasthan election win: 'This is the victory of guarantee given by PM Modi'

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and development for party's victory. Vasundhara Raje also defeated Congress candidate Ramlal Chouhan by 53,193 votes in Jhalrapatan.

On party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia says, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers."

A two-time former chief minister, Raje contested the polls from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district. Polling for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday. The election to the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.