Vasundhara Raje leaves for Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje Scindia arrives at party office after her victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Rajasthan: BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has left for Delhi, ahead of the BJP's Parliamentary board meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday (tomorrow) amid suspence over BJP's chief minister in the state.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday. Raje is likely to meet BJP's high command on Thursday.

Raje's visit to Delhi is going to be significant as the saffron party is yet to announce the next chief minister for Rajasthan after winning Assembly elections.

Thursday's Parliamentary meeting will be attended by PM Modi and other top leaders of the party and discussions are likely to take place on who will be the next chief ministers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting. Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister.

In the Assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

With inputs from PTI

