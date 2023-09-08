Rajasthan: Ex-minister Rajendra Singh Gudha likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Udaipurwati MLA and former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Rajasthan elections 2023: Rajendra Singh Gudha, Udaipurwati MLA and former Rajasthan minister, is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday.

According to reports, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will arrive in Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon around 1 PM.

Both Rajendra Singh Gudha and CM Shinde will address a press conference at Liberty Farm House.

Previously, former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of corruption after he mentioned about a Lal diary (Red diary).



The development comes at a time when assembly elections are due to be held in the state later this year.

