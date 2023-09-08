Friday, September 08, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Ex-minister Rajendra Singh Gudha likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tomorrow

According to reports, Rajasthan ex-minister Rajendra Singh Gudha is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Shashwat Bhandari Updated on: September 08, 2023 17:48 IST
Image Source : PTI Udaipurwati MLA and former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Rajasthan elections 2023: Rajendra Singh Gudha, Udaipurwati MLA and former Rajasthan minister, is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday.

According to reports, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will arrive in Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon around 1 PM. 

Both Rajendra Singh Gudha and CM Shinde will address a press conference at Liberty Farm House.

Previously, former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of corruption after he mentioned about a Lal diary (Red diary).

Image Source : INDIA TVUdaipurwati MLA and former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The development comes at a time when assembly elections are due to be held in the state later this year.  

