Rajasthan: Woman jumps into water tank with two children in Balotra, all dead

A shocking incident was reported from Rajasthan's Balotra district where a woman along with her two children drowned in a water tank. According to Samdari SHO Mahesh Goyal, the incident occurred in Valu village on Tuesday evening. Nakhat Kanwar (35) reportedly jumped into the tank along with her daughter Pooja Kanwar (9) and son Jog Singh (7).

Kanwar's husband was out working in the field when the woman took the extreme step, he said. On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the water tank, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was mentally unstable, however, the exact cause behind her extreme step will be ascertained only after further probe, the SHO said. He added that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday, February 14.

Youth beaten to death in Rajasthan

Earlier on February 5, a young man was tragically beaten to death at Jandwala Sikhan village following a confrontation over a bike collision in Rajasthan. The assailants reportedly used an iron rod to attack the victim, resulting in severe injuries.

The Sangaria police filed a case against five suspects believed to be involved in the brutal assault. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh. Additionally, another individual named Soma Singh was admitted for treatment at the trauma centre of the district hospital, the police said.

