Rajasthan petroleum dealers announce strike, petrol pumps to remain closed from September 13 | DETAILS

Rajasthan petroleum dealers have announced a strike across the state over the demand to reduce taxes. As part of the protest, petrol pumps will remain closed across the state from 10 am to 6 pm on September 13 and 14.

Even after this, if the government does not reduce the weight. Petrol pump operators will go on indefinite strike from September 15.

Most expensive petrol and diesel in Rajasthan

Fuel prices in India have been on the rise, and currently, the most expensive fuel is being sold in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Here, the price of one liter of petrol has reached Rs 112.74, and diesel is priced at Rs 97.57 per liter. Meanwhile, Port Blair has the cheapest petrol and diesel prices, with petrol priced at Rs 84.10 per liter and diesel at Rs 79.74 per liter.

Petrol above Rs 100 in 16 states

Petrol prices in India are above Rs 100 per liter in 16 states. In Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Manipur, Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, petrol is being sold for over 100 Indian Rupees per liter. Similarly, diesel prices are also above Rs 100 per liter in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.