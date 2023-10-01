Murder of transgender person unveiled: Half-burnt body found near Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Charred body found in Jaipur

A half-burnt body was found near Papad village in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Friday. Earlier, it was said that the body was of a woman while now a new angle has emerged where reports claim her to be the body was of a transgender.

Actually, the dead body found was not of any woman, but of a transgender identified as Neelu. A resident of Mansarovar, Neelu began living with a young man named Annie. Angered by this, boyfriend Naresh Meena, along with his friend Sunil, strangled Neelu to death in a moving car.

Dispute between Neelu and Naresh

Following this, both of them together burnt Neelu's body by sprinkling petrol on it at a deserted place near Papad village. Both of them had also taken off Neelu's jewellery. Apart from this, Neelu's mobile was also broken and thrown away. Police have identified three accused in this case.

Naresh Meena of Jawahar Nagar and Sunil, the drummer, have been identified. Neelu was living with Naresh for five years but she started living with someone else for some time. Neelu had a dispute with Naresh Meena at 5:00 pm on Friday evening in Mansarovar and then Naresh created the story of her murder.

BJP cornered Congress government

There was panic in the police administration after the dead body was found at the spot. Police reached the spot on information. Police found a half-burnt body. During this time, FSL team also reached the spot and collected evidence.

After this incident came to light, BJP had made serious allegations against the Congress government of the state regarding law and order. BJP State President CP Joshi said that stigmatizing work is being done in the state regarding the safety of women and the Congress government of the state is also responsible for this.

