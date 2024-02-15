Rajasthan man slits wife's throat amid suspicions of extramarital affair: Police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before taking his own life by jumping in front of a moving train in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Prem Nagar-2 colony under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station limits. Kailash Bagari reportedly suspected his wife, Tinku Bai (26), of having an extramarital affair, leading to frequent arguments between the couple in recent months. The situation escalated on Tuesday night, resulting in a fatal altercation.

Tragic outcome

During the altercation, Bagari allegedly slit his wife's throat with a knife. The couple, survived by two young daughters, had been married for around a decade. Bagari hailed from Mau in Madhya Pradesh and worked as a labourer, while his wife was employed at a junk dealer's shop.

Discovery and investigations

The incident came to light when the woman's brother, Narendra, arrived at their house on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Bagari's severely mutilated body was found on a nearby railway track, indicating suicide.

Police probe

Upon the recovery of Bagari's body, authorities found a paper slip with a phone number and a cryptic message indicating a potential third party involved in the tragedy. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details, including the identity of the person referenced in the note.

