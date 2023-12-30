Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan Cabinet: Vasundhara Raje skips swearing-in ceremony, 7 MLAs from her camp inducted as ministers

Rajasthan Cabinet: Vasundhara Raje skips swearing-in ceremony, 7 MLAs from her camp inducted as ministers

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were among 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Jaipur Updated on: December 30, 2023 19:24 IST
Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan cabinet
Image Source : PTI Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Cabinet:  Two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday did not attend the swearing-in ceremony swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. However, seven MLAs associated with her camp took the oath of ministerial positions. 

 Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were among the 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Additionally, 10 ministers of state were also inducted into the government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.​

MLAs of Raje camp who took oath today

These include Gajendra Singh, Jawahar Singh Bedham, Surendra Pal Singh, Suresh Singh Rawat, Manju Baghmar, Hemant Meena (son of Nand Lal Meena, who served as a Cabinet Minister in the Vasundhara government), and Otaram Dewasi.

It is pertinent to mention that none of the three religious leaders, Baba Balkanath, Mahant Pratappuri, and Bal Mukundacharya, were included in the Cabinet. However, only one Gurjar legislator, Jawahar Singh Bedam, was appointed as a State Minister.

Here's full lists 22 MLA who took oath as Rajasthan ministers:

  • Rajyavardhan Rathore
  • Gajendra Singh Khimsar
  • Kirori Lal Meena
  • Babulal Kharadi
  • Madan Dilawar
  • Jogaram Patel
  • Suresh Singh Rawat
  • Avinash Gehlot
  • Joraram Kumawat
  • Hemant Meena
  • Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary
  • Sumit Godara

MoS (independent charge)

  • Sanjay Sharma
  • Gautam Kumar
  • Jhabar Singh Kharra
  • Surendra Pal Singh
  • Heeralal Nagar

Ministers of state

  • Otaram Dewasi
  • Manju Baghmar
  • Vijay Singh Choudhary
  • KK Bishnoi
  • Jawahar Singh Bedam

Also Read: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena among 22 new ministers inducted in govt

Also Read: Rajasthan govt takes 'bulldozer action' on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Rajasthan News

Latest News