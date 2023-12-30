Rajasthan Cabinet: Vasundhara Raje skips swearing-in ceremony, 7 MLAs from her camp inducted as ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Cabinet: Two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday did not attend the swearing-in ceremony swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. However, seven MLAs associated with her camp took the oath of ministerial positions.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were among the 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Additionally, 10 ministers of state were also inducted into the government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.​

MLAs of Raje camp who took oath today

These include Gajendra Singh, Jawahar Singh Bedham, Surendra Pal Singh, Suresh Singh Rawat, Manju Baghmar, Hemant Meena (son of Nand Lal Meena, who served as a Cabinet Minister in the Vasundhara government), and Otaram Dewasi.

It is pertinent to mention that none of the three religious leaders, Baba Balkanath, Mahant Pratappuri, and Bal Mukundacharya, were included in the Cabinet. However, only one Gurjar legislator, Jawahar Singh Bedam, was appointed as a State Minister.

Here's full lists 22 MLA who took oath as Rajasthan ministers:

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Gajendra Singh Khimsar

Kirori Lal Meena

Babulal Kharadi

Madan Dilawar

Jogaram Patel

Suresh Singh Rawat

Avinash Gehlot

Joraram Kumawat

Hemant Meena

Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary

Sumit Godara

MoS (independent charge)

Sanjay Sharma

Gautam Kumar

Jhabar Singh Kharra

Surendra Pal Singh

Heeralal Nagar

Ministers of state

Otaram Dewasi

Manju Baghmar

Vijay Singh Choudhary

KK Bishnoi

Jawahar Singh Bedam

Also Read: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena among 22 new ministers inducted in govt

Also Read: Rajasthan govt takes 'bulldozer action' on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi