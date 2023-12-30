Rajasthan Cabinet: Vasundhara Raje skips swearing-in ceremony, 7 MLAs from her camp inducted as ministers

Rajasthan Cabinet: Two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday did not attend the swearing-in ceremony swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. However, seven MLAs associated with her camp took the oath of ministerial positions.
Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena were among the 12 MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Additionally, 10 ministers of state were also inducted into the government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.
MLAs of Raje camp who took oath today
These include Gajendra Singh, Jawahar Singh Bedham, Surendra Pal Singh, Suresh Singh Rawat, Manju Baghmar, Hemant Meena (son of Nand Lal Meena, who served as a Cabinet Minister in the Vasundhara government), and Otaram Dewasi.
It is pertinent to mention that none of the three religious leaders, Baba Balkanath, Mahant Pratappuri, and Bal Mukundacharya, were included in the Cabinet. However, only one Gurjar legislator, Jawahar Singh Bedam, was appointed as a State Minister.
Here's full lists 22 MLA who took oath as Rajasthan ministers:
- Rajyavardhan Rathore
- Gajendra Singh Khimsar
- Kirori Lal Meena
- Babulal Kharadi
- Madan Dilawar
- Jogaram Patel
- Suresh Singh Rawat
- Avinash Gehlot
- Joraram Kumawat
- Hemant Meena
- Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary
- Sumit Godara
MoS (independent charge)
- Sanjay Sharma
- Gautam Kumar
- Jhabar Singh Kharra
- Surendra Pal Singh
- Heeralal Nagar
Ministers of state
- Otaram Dewasi
- Manju Baghmar
- Vijay Singh Choudhary
- KK Bishnoi
- Jawahar Singh Bedam
Also Read: Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena among 22 new ministers inducted in govt
Also Read: Rajasthan govt takes 'bulldozer action' on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi