Rajasthan: BJP to take out four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ from September 2 in poll-bound state

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: The yatras that will commence from Gogamedi, Beneshwardham, Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Ramdevra would be attended by local MLAs, office bearers and Union Ministers, they added.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jaipur Updated on: August 18, 2023 7:51 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). BJP in Rajasthan to take out four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ from September 2

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take out four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ in poll-bound Rajasthan from September 2 (Saturday), the party sources said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude these yatras in Jaipur on September 25 (Friday). 

The yatras that will commence from Gogamedi, Beneshwardham, Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Ramdevra would be attended by local MLAs, office bearers and Union Ministers, they added.

As the state has been dived into four zones, the party has decided to take out the yatra from each of the zones.

As of now, the four leaders who have been reportedly assigned the task to lead these yatras are former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) Satish Poonia and state BJP President CP Joshi.

The four veteran leaders have asked the local leaders to remain united in the Assembly polls. They also called on them to make rallies of Prime Minister Modi and other leaders historic.

(With agencies inputs) 

