Rajasthan Election 2023: Former CM Vasundhara Raje to lead BJP's campaign in polls, say sources

Ahead of the announcement of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced election committee and manifesto committee. Vasundhara Raje, who was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice, will campaign in the elections, said sources.

Arjun Ram Meghwal named president of BJP's manifesto committee

BJP has appointed Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as the chairman of the manifesto committee. Meghwal is an MP from Rajasthan and is an experienced leader. Rajya Sabha MPs Kirori Lal Meena, Ghanshyam Tiwari will be co-convenors in this committee. Both Kirori and Tiwari are also Rajya Sabha MPs.

BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh also gave a statement regarding Raje. She said that she is a senior leader and will campaign for the party. Raje has been an MLA for five times and has been the CM of Rajasthan twice.

At the same time, in Rajasthan, the party has given a big responsibility to Arjun Ram Meghwal, a big face from the Dalit community. Meghwal was first elected as an MP in 2009 from Bikaner seat in Rajasthan. Awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award in 2013. Before joining politics, Meghwal was an IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. He has won three times in a row in the general elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Due to this habit of cycling, Meghwal has attracted the attention of people on many occasions, be it cycling to Parliament or cycling to the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he was later banned from using the bicycle due to safety reasons.

