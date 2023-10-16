Rajasthan Assembly Elections: BJP president JP Nadda holds key meeting in Udaipur ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda convened a crucial meeting with party office bearers from the Udaipur division on Monday, setting the stage for preparations leading up to the Rajasthan assembly elections. After the discussions in Udaipur, Nadda will proceed to Jodhpur, where he will engage in interactions with party leaders and workers. In a significant move, he will engage with senior party workers, both current and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), as well as office bearers representing various wings and cells of the party operating within the Jodhpur division.

The visit of BJP President J P Nadda to Jodhpur holds considerable importance as it occurs in the lead-up to the assembly elections scheduled for next month. In anticipation of these elections, the party is currently grappling with a series of relentless protests against its chosen candidate, Devji Patel, from the Sanchore constituency. Patel is the only candidate announced by the party so far for the 33 constituencies within the Jodhpur division.

The Jodhpur division encompasses six districts and comprises a total of 33 assembly constituencies. The political landscape in this region is characterized by the BJP and Congress each holding 15 seats. However, with the backing of two independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Congress currently enjoys control over 17 constituencies.

This has presented a challenging task for the BJP, which not only aims to retain its existing seats but also hopes to secure a foothold in the 17 seats currently held by the Congress and one by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). The political dynamics in the region are poised for a transformation as both major parties vie for supremacy in the upcoming assembly elections.

