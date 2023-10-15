Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Bigg Boss fame Gori Nagori joins Aam Aadmi Party in Jaipur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AAP (X) Gori Nagori joins Aam Aadmi Party in Jaipur

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Bigg Boss fame Gori Nagori joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jaipur today (October 15) ahead of the upcoming state polls. She joined the AAP in the presence of Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra on Sunday.

Gori Nagori said, "We want Nagaur to get recognition which it is lacking, so I have joined the Aam Aadmi Party. I feel that with AAP we can bring that change which is much needed."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (October 11) changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to large-scale weddings in the state.

The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

