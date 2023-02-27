Bhiwani murder case: Forensic report confirms charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district.

Bhiwani murder case: In a major development in the abduction and killing case of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, the forensic report has confirmed that the blood stains recovered from the SUV belonged to the victims-- Junaid and Nasir.

According to the Rajasthan Police, the two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur by men said to be "cow vigilantes".

Later, the family members of the victims alleged that the accused were the members of "Bajrang Dal"-- a right-wing outfit. Subsequently, the forensic team had collected the DNA samples and bones as it was difficult to identify the victims, amid the fact the bodies were burnt drastically.

Police track owner of the SUV

"The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid," news agency PTI quoted Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav as saying.

Earlier, the family members had identified the vehicle even though it was burnt completely. Meanwhile, after checking the chassis number, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan. A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.

