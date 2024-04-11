Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Rajasthan today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi waves to supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a campaign trail across Rajasthan, addressing public rallies in Karauli-Dholpur on Thursday and Barmer on Friday in support of BJP candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to a release by state BJP spokesperson Pramod Vashishth, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 12:30 pm on April 11. He will then proceed to Karauli, where he is slated to address the Vijay Shankhnad Sabha at 1:15 pm. On April 12, Modi will address another public meeting, the Vijay Shankhnad Sabha, at the Adarsh Stadium in Barmer at 11:40 am.

As part of his extensive campaign efforts for the Lok Sabha elections, Modi has already addressed party gatherings in Kotputli, Churu, and Pushkar. The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are divided into two phases. In the first phase, polling will take place on April 19 across 12 constituencies, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, and Jaipur Rural. The second phase, scheduled for April 26, will cover 13 constituencies, including Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, and Kota.

In addition to the rallies, a road show is planned from Somnath Square to Gupteshwar Darwaja in Dausa at 3 pm as part of the campaign itinerary.