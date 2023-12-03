Tonk Election Result 2023: Is Sachin Pilot leading or trailing? Check real-time updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot trails from Tonk

Tonk Election Result 2023: After 2.5 hours into the counting, Congress heavyweight Sachin Pilot faces a significant setback, trailing in his traditional stronghold of Tonk. BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta ahead from the seat. However these trends are subject to change as postal ballots are being counted at present, EVMs will be taken later.

Reacting to the early trends, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said the people of Rajasthan have rejected the Congress. "This lead will keep growing. We will win over 135 seats", he added.

As the counting of votes progresses in the 199-member assembly seats, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. While Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency. Vasundhara Raje is contesting the election from Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003.

The Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP is leading by four seats, Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP on 1 seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP on 1 seat. Moreover, BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari offered prayers at Govind Devji temple in Jaipur.

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.