JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 18th incident in 7 months

In yet another case of suicide, a 17-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant ended his life by allegedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Saturday.

This is the second case of suspected suicide in 48 hours by students taking classes at this coaching hub and the 18th such instance so far this year by coaching students preparing for competitive examinations.

Bhargav Mishra was a student of Class 12

The police have identified the deceased as Bhargav Mishra (17) a resident of Champaran district in Bihar. Mishra, who came to Kota in March this year, was a student of Class 12 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute here.

DSP Harshraj Singh said that the boy allegedly hanged himself to death in his room sometime around Friday noon. The incident took place in Mahaveer Nagar-III in Kota and the police found his body hanging from the ceiling fan of his paying guest room in the Mahaveer Nagar area here around 8:30 pm on Friday.

DSP further said that the incident came to light when Mishra, who was last seen around 11 am on Friday, failed to respond to multiple phone calls from his parents, following which the caretaker of the paying guest went to his room and found the door was locked from inside. "When Mishra did not respond to his several calls, the caretaker reported the matter to the police who reached the spot around 8:30 pm and broke the room open only to find the boy hanging from the ceiling fan," he added.

No suicide note was recovered

The police further said that no suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. Singh said that police are trying to gather more details about him and obtain his performance sheet from the coaching institute to assess his scoring status and regularity in the class.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of New Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem which will be conducted once the teenager's family members arrive here.

2 lakh students live in Kota

Earlier, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by wrapping his face with a plastic bag in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said.

The body of the victim, Manjot Chabra, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday morning. However, Chabra's parents alleged their son was murdered and have lodged a case against six people, including a classmate of the boy and the hostel owner.

Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in this coaching hub. Over 2 lakh students living in over 25,000 paying guest rooms and 3,500 hostels are currently taking coaching for entrance exams in various coaching institutes here.

